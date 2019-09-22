NYS jobless rate remains at 4 percent

The Spectator

The Southern Tier Region’s private sector employers added 600 jobs in August and 2,600 over the past 12 months, according to figures released by the New York State Department of Labor on Thursday.

The Southern Tier Region’s private sector job count reached 231,500 last month, growing a little over 1 percent since August 2018.

Private service-providing positions saw the biggest gains over the 12-month period, going up by 3,100 jobs — an increase of 1.7 percent. Most of those additions were in the education and health services sectors, which combined to add 2,800 jobs over 12 months.

The Southern Tier Region, which includes Steuben County, had a total non-farm job count of 282,900 in August. That was 300 more than July and an increase of 2,500 jobs from August 2018.

Statewide in August, New York had a total of 8,280,700 private-sector jobs, the labor department said. Employers added fewer than 10,000 new positions during the month.

“In August 2019, the New York State economy expanded as it added 8,900 private sector jobs, while the statewide unemployment rate held steady at 4 percent,” said Bohdan M. Wynnyk, director of the New York State Department of Labor’s Division of Research and Statistics.

From January thru August, the state’s jobless rate has dropped 0.2 percent and the number of unemployed New Yorkers fell by over 25,000 compared to the same period in 2018, the Department of Labor said.

New York City’s unemployment rate decreased from 4.3 to 4.2 percent in August, while the rate outside of the Big Apple went from 3.7 percent in July to 3.8 percent in August, according to Department of Labor data.

Closer to home, the Steuben County Labor Market Profile for the month showed little change. According to the labor department, Steuben County had 38,200 non-farm jobs during the month, an increase of 400 from July but a decline of 400 from a year ago.

Steuben County’s private-sector job count was 30,900 in August, the same as July, but approximately 400 fewer than a year ago.

Steuben saw a 400-job increase in government jobs over the month, coming in at 7,300 in August compared to 6,900 in July. There were 7,300 government jobs in the county in August 2018 as well.

In Allegany County, the private-sector job count was at 10,400 last month, a gain of 100 over August 2018. The county had a total of 14,700 non-farm jobs in August, which was unchanged from July but 100 fewer than a year ago.

The Department of Labor will release the unemployment rates in the state’s 62 counties next week.