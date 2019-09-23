The caring community of Yates County relies heavily on volunteers to meet the needs of various not-for-profit agencies. And there are many people looking for ways to help those in need. If only there was a way to connect potential volunteers with agencies needing help.

A Community Volunteer Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Penn Yan Presbyterian Church. This is a free event for anyone looking to volunteer in a way that fits into their schedule.

Organizations participating in the event include, Cornell Cooperative Extension, Keuka Comfort Care Home, Literacy Volunteers Ontario - Yates, Inc, Milly's Pantry, Once Again Shoppe, Penn Yan Public Library, The Sampson Theatre, Yates Christmas Program, Yates Community Center, and Yates County History Center.

Other organizations interested in presenting their needs can contact Rose Jensen at Keuka Comfort Care Home, PO Box 107, Penn Yan, N.Y. 14527 or call 315-536-1690.