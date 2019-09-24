BANDITS steal opening notes of History Week

WELLSVILLE — Thirty years ago Monday, 200 or more people hiked from Belmont to Wellsville to protest the siting of a low-level nuclear waste dump in Allegany County.

When they gathered in Belmont they sang a few traditional protest songs. Along the road they continued singing and by the time they got to Wellsville a new composition had been composed - a group of musicians would perform old and new protest songs to fight the siting of the nuke dump. They would become known as the BANDITS. They were seasoned musicians who joined together to protest their way.

BANDITS stood not for who they were, but for what they believed — Band Against Nuclear Dumps In This State.

"There were a whole lot of people with a lot of different talents. Everyone was doing their part. Music was our way of protesting," said Howard Appell.

Appell, one of the BANDITS founders, joined the Bump The Dump exhibit at the Allegany County History Awareness Week Monday at the David A. Howe Library. While students from across the county viewed the exhibit, Appell sang some of the original BANDIT songs after explaining that he was celebrating the 30th anniversary of the founding of the BANDITS.

The songs he sang — "Nasty Boys," "Allegany's Nuclear War," "January the Eighteenth," and the Sue Beckhorn song that became the county anthem, "No Radiation Without Representation" (Allegany Rise to Your Feet) — resonated and caused a crowd in the room.

The students, many of whom had no knowledge of the 1988 to 1992 Bump the Dump Protest, applauded.

Earlier Appell recalled some of the names of the original group. Although unnamed at the time, on that day 30 years ago, Appell, Gary Barteau, Ed Whitney, Dale Misenheimer and others brought music to the protest. A few days later the BANDITS performed on stage at an informational meeting in Wellsville High School.

The BANDITS continued to play, locally and across the state and made it their mission to serenade Gov. Mario Cuomo wherever he appeared. At one point, on a tour of Letchworth State Park where the BANDITS dogged his steps while singing "No Radiation Without Representation" Cuomo turned to a reporter and asked, "Don't they know any other songs."

"People had a lot of pent up frustration during the dump protest and music was a way of relieving the tension," Appell said.

The BANDITS recorded their music on three original tapes and re-recorded much of the music on three CDS which are still available from the Concerned Citizens of Allegany County.

On the BANDITS Backlog album they wrote, "We, the BANDITS are not the bad guys, but we are: rebellious Robin Hoods with guitars, anthem-makers for Mother Earth, troubled troubadours recording our rage against profit-hungry polluters and wicked wasters of the natural world, like ash-dumpers, bomb builders, crooked corporations releasing refuse into lakes and rivers, and their buddies - the bungling bureaucrats. We are minutemen and women ready for revolution against all who befoul America the Beautiful."

Fred Sinclair, of the Concerned Citizens of Allegany County, put the Bump the Dump exhibit together for History Week. After hearing the music again, he said, "After 30 years the music still works. It evokes the spirit of the event. Some of the lines still ring true and you can really feel the messages in the music."

Sinclair was the director of the county Department of Soil and Water Conservation in the late 80s and worked to compile information negating the state Low-Level Nuclear Waste Facility Siting Commission's claims that the county was an ideal site for a nuclear waste dump.

Today the protest music created by the BANDITS is part of The Struggles of the People collection in the Smithsonian in Washington, DC.

As the April 5, 2020 anniversary of the Bump the Dump fight nears, there are plans to reissue the CDs recorded by the BANDITS and there is talk of a possible concert to benefit the continued work of the CCAC.