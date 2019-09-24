The Plan

$89 million in spending

$81 million is traditional construction spending -- about $8 million more is part of an Energy Performance Contract (EPC) with Day Automation

State aid, along with the district’s capital reserve fund, will cover most of the cost

The EPC is projected to save more in energy than it costs, according to district officials, leading to lower tax rates -- Day Automation guarantees the savings under contract

The planned schedule is:

• Work to replace the high school pool would begin in November

• Work at the bus garage and the administration building would be conducted in 2020

• Work at Severn Elementary, Erwin Valley Elementary and the Middle School would begin in 2021

• Remaining work at the High School would begin in 2022

• Work at Gregg and Carder elementary schools would begin in 2023

• Work at Winfield and Smith elementary schools would begin in 2024

• Construction at all sites would be completed by the end of 2025

A detailed explanation of the scope and schedule of the planned work is on the district’s website at https://www.corningareaschools.com/Content/capital-improvements-project-2019

The Vote

Polls are open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday

There are four voting sites: C-PP High School, Administration building in Painted Post, Town of Corning Town Hall and Erwin Valley Elementary

Voter information is online at http://vip.ntsteamed.com/. The site will tell you if you’re registered and where to vote, show a sample ballot and give driving directions to your voting location.

For other questions related to the vote, call the District Clerk’s office at 936-3704, Ext. 1001, during normal business hours.