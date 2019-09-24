Hornell store purchases 16,000 pounds for BackPack Program

HORNELL — In a land of plenty, Wegmans shoppers have ensured youth throughout the Southern Tier won’t go hungry this fall.

Wegmans shoppers donated 135,000 pounds of food for the Food Bank of the Southern Tier’s BackPack Program during the Fill the Bus food drive on Aug. 25-Sept. 7.

The Food Bank visited Hornell Wegmans Monday morning to receive the local tally. Hornell shoppers raised $15,552 for over 16,000 pounds of healthy meals and snacks that will fill backpacks for local students when they’re away from regular meals in school.

“We thank the staff and the community for their continued support of the backpack program. The backpack program is in all 41 school districts in the Southern Tier,” said Food Bank Community Engagement Manager Katherine Strawser. “It provides kid-friendly bags of food for the holiday and weekend breaks when the children are away and they don’t know where their next meal might be coming from. The Backpack Program takes that worry away from them. Instead of worrying about their next meal, they can worry about passing that test.”

The Hornell contribution exceeded its goal for 2019 by well over $1,000, said Wegmans Front End Manager Mike Brewer.

“We look forward to the Fill the Bus campaign every single year,” Brewer said. “The community actually asks us in advance, when does your campaign start to help fill the backpacks for the kids. We look forward to it, they look forward to it, and it’s a win-win for the whole community.

“The community comes in and they do not mind these donations at all. They know the money is coming right back into the community. It’s very helpful for all the kids and all the families who really need it.”

Cashier Lori Towner was recognized with Hornell’s Golden Cash Register Award after generating enough contributions to fill 522 backpacks. Brewer credited the cashiers with helping to make the effort a success.

“The main thing is the cashiers have to ask,” he said. “We have signage, but look at all the visuals in the store. There’s so much to see, so if the cashiers aren’t asking it won’t be successful. They’re really good about it.”

Hornell’s increase in donations was also seen at participating stores in Corning, Elmira, Ithaca and Johnson City. Overall, the 135,000 pounds of food donated marked a 73 percent increase over last year’s donation.

According to the Food Bank, Fill the Bus occurs every September at Wegmans stores throughout the region as children head back to school after summer break. This was the 12th year of the partnership. The donations this year will provide more than 45,600 packs of food for kids in the BackPack Program. The majority of food for the BackPack Program, which is funded entirely through private donations, is collected during the Fill the Bus campaign. Last year, more than 102,600 BackPacks were distributed to 3,453 children. All 41 school districts in the Food Bank’s six-county service area participate.

Nearly 42,000 school-age children in the Southern Tier qualify for free- or reduced-price school meals. When school is not in session, kids who rely on school meals may not get the nutrition they need. The BackPack Program attempts to reduce that gap and ensure that kids return to school ready to learn.

“One in five children in the Southern Tier are food insecure,” Strawser said. “Having the support of the community and the Backpack Program and Fill the Bus, it removes that worry and allows the children to know they’re going to have some meals for the weekend when they’re not in school. We’re incredibly grateful for the support of the community and Wegmans during this campaign. We couldn’t do it without them.”