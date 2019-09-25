WELLSVILLE — Allegany Arc, a human services provider that provides services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families, has announced the promotion of Jessica Patterson to Director of Business Information Systems.

In her new position, Jessica is responsible for managing, implementing, and enhancing software systems across all agency functions.

Jessica began her career at Allegany Arc in 2015 in the Finance Department as the Executive Assistant to Chief Financial Officer and Vice-President of Finance before being promoted to Financial Analyst in 2017, Financial & Information Systems Analyst in 2019 and recently becoming the Director of Business Information Systems. Jessica has a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management with a Finance concentration from the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.

Allegany Arc is dedicated to providing opportunities to people with special needs and their families. For more information, visit www.AlleganyArc.org.