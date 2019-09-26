SCIO — The New York State Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that shoulder closures are being implemented on State Route 19 in the Town of Scio, in both the northbound and southbound directions at a bridge over Dry Brook Creek.

Location of this bridge is less than one mile north of the center of the village. The roadway will be reduced to one lane at times for equipment access, with alternating directions of traffic being accommodated by traffic flaggers.

This lane closure is necessary for removal and replacement of the concrete fascia. Work is anticipated to last approximately four weeks while repairs are being performed.

It is imperative that motorists remember to drive carefully through the many highway and bridge construction zones they will encounter this season.

NYSDOT recently unveiled a new public service announcement and social media campaign focused on the importance of driving responsibly in work zones. The video highlights the importance of paying attention in work zones and obeying New York State’s “Move Over” laws. Motorists are urged to slow down and safely move over when approaching roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones.

Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.