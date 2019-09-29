County hits new Shared Services Initiative

GENESEO — County Administrator Ian Coyle recently announced that Livingston County will receive $80,000 in first year matching funds from New York State as part of the County Wide Shared Services Initiative (CWSSI).

In 2017, New York State introduced the CWSSI, which requires counties to convene local municipalities to develop and approve plans that lower the cost of local government by finding efficiencies and shared services. The CWSSI offers to match each county’s savings from their first year with additional funding.

“In Livingston County, we pride ourselves on running an efficient, resident-focused government at all levels - Town, Village and County," Coyle said. "I am glad that the State of New York recognizes the County’s efforts to reduce taxpayer-funded redundancies. I thank the Board of Supervisors, Village Mayors and all County and municipal government officials for their commitment to reducing inefficiencies in our communities.”

The $80,000 in savings from the first year came from a consolidation of grant-writing services through Livingston County via formal, codified intermunicipal agreements. The agreements allow towns and villages in Livingston County to receive grant-writing services from the County at no cost while reducing redundant expenses for these services at the local property tax level.

To learn more about Livingston County’s shared services, call 585-243-7040.