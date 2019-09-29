Parks & Trails New York (PTNY) and the NYS Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (OPRHP), with support from Governor Cuomo and the NYS Legislature, are pleased to announce the fifth round of competitive grants through the NYS Park and Trail Partnership Grants program, funded through the NYS Environmental Protection Fund.

The grants, this year doubled to $1million, are available to organizations, typically referred to as “Friends groups,” that support parks, trails, historic sites and public lands. The grant program is administered by PTNY in partnership with OPRHP.

The program is designed to:

enhance the preservation, stewardship, interpretation, environmental education, maintenance and promotion of New York State parks, trails, historic sites, and public lands; increase the sustainability, effectiveness, productivity, volunteerism and fundraising capabilities of not-for-profit organizations that promote, maintain and support NYS parks, trails, historic sites and public lands; and promote the tourism and economic development benefits of outdoor recreation through the growth and expansion of a connected statewide network of parks, trails, greenways, and public lands.

“It’s inspiring to see the transformational effect of the Park and Trail Partnership Program grants and how they are enhancing the ability of Friends groups to make an even greater contribution to the stewardship of New York’s great outdoor spaces,” said PTNY Executive Director Robin Dropkin.

Applications are due Dec. 3, 2019. Grant awards are expected to be announced in March 2020.

“Under Governor Cuomo, funds to support the critical work done by Friends groups has substantially increased,” said State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid. “This improved commitment will help our partners to help make our parks, trails and historic sites even more accessible and enjoyable to the public. We value our partners and their work that these grants will support.”

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said, “We are proud to once again be a part of the NYS Park and Trail Partnership Program as it supports our ongoing efforts to connect people to New York’s unmatched natural treasures. These significant grants, supported by the State’s Environmental Protection Fund, will help our partners expand access to our many state parks, trails, and forests for outdoor recreation, while highlighting the critical need to protect these special areas so they can be enjoyed by future generations.”

The NYS Park and Trail Partnership Grants program is open to organizations whose mission includes the preservation, stewardship, interpretation, environmental education, maintenance, and/or promotion of a New York State park, trail, historic site or public land under the jurisdiction of OPRHP or the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).

More information about the grant program and its timeline are available at http://ptny.org/our-work/support/park-trail-partnership-program.

The Park and Trail Partnership Grants program complements Governor Cuomo’s commitment to revitalizing and transforming the State Park system through his NY Parks 2020 plan, and connecting New York families and visitors to nature and outdoor recreation through his Adventure NY program.

Parks & Trails New York is New York’s leading statewide advocate for parks and trails, dedicated since 1985 to improving our health, economy, and quality of life through the use and enjoyment of green space.