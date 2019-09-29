BATH — With the General Election five weeks away, Steuben County Board of Elections officials say the final class for new election inspectors is set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the county Annex.

The General Election is set for 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 5. Half day shifts for inspectors are available.

The class provides hands-on training on the electronic voting machines and basic information on general operations at each poll site.

"Inspectors provide an essential service to everyone in the county by making sure voters have a chance to speak their minds on issues that affect them by voting," said county Board of Elections commissioners Veronica Olin (R) and Kelly Penziul (D).

For more information, or to sign up for Tuesday's class, call (607) 664-2260.