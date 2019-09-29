HORNELL — Do you feel like you are drowning in clutter? Overwhelmed by the sheer volume of stuff? Having trouble finding the item you need? Clear the Clutter and Simplify Your Life and Finances may be the workshop that helps you address these questions.

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Steuben County is offering this free workshop on Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 3-5 p.m. at the Hornell Library, 64 Genesee St., Hornell.

Nancy Reigelsperger, CCE-Steuben Financial Educator, will help you discover the strategies for taking a positive approach to controlling the clutter you might have. She will touch on ways to eliminate paper accumulation and provide alternate ways to keep sentimental items.

The workshop is free, but registration is required. Call Cornell Cooperative Extension at 607-664-2300 to reserve a space. For more information on this and related topics, visit www.putknowledgetowork.org