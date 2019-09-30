Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, told The Leader Friday allegations of improper behavior by President Donald Trump on a call with the president of Ukraine do not provide the “smoking gun” needed to support an impeachment inquiry launched by House Democrats.

The White House recently released a transcript of President Trump’s July conversation with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky, on the heels of a whistleblower complaint alleging Trump requested Ukranian government officials investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

Reed said he has read both the transcript and the whistleblower complaint, and believes there isn’t substantial evidence within those documents to support an impeachment inquiry.

He also said the Democratic majority in the House that’s begun conducting an impeachment inquiry has been overrun by radicals in the party.

“When you talk about impeachment, to me you better have the smoking gun evidence of a high crime, and what I see there is not at the level of an impeachment-level charge,” he said. “So for the Democrats to rush to this judgment just shows me that the Speaker [Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.] got overrun by the extreme side of her party, and the extremists are in full power now, and they’re hell-bent on conducting an impeachment of the president.”

Reed said given the evidence Democrats are working with, he does not see the inquiry sustaining itself.

“Obviously, when you talk about impeachment, that’s the overturning of a duly elected official who’s been put there by the people," he said. "Given what they’re moving on, which is this whistleblower complaint and the actual transcript of the call which is out there -- and I encourage people to read it, it’s not that complicated, it’s not that long -- and if this is the grounds for impeachment I just don’t see how the Democrats sustain this."

Congressional reaction to the Trump-Ukraine scandal has been largely split along party lines since the call transcript and whistleblower complaint were released. While many congressional Republicans do not believe the documents are enough to support impeachment, many Democrats believe the documents are evidence of abuse of executive power.

Tracy Mitrano, who lost against Reed in the 2018 23rd Congressional District election and is vying for the Democratic nomination in 2020 to run again, said in a statement Thursday that she supports the impeachment inquiry.

“In light of the White House’s unwillingness to cooperate with normal due process, I support a congressional impeachment inquiry and investigation into this whistleblower’s report about misuse of executive authority,” said Mitrano. “Partisan politics used to stop at the water's edge. Our nation needs to be united in supporting our foreign allies and keep D.C. politics out of it. The White House is not merely President Trump’s private office. It sets the tone for American law and ethics, both foreign and domestic."