CANASERAGA — A first “Elders Roundtable” takes place on Oct. 3, beginning at 3 p.m, at Marjorie Dieter Mastin Historical Society in Canaseraga. The society is located at 9 Pratt St., and is a 501(c)3 organization.

The roundtable participants are former and current long-time area residents who will share reminisces of small town and farm life in the years between 1930 and 1960. Some anecdotes to be shared include attending a one-room school house, The Great Depression and WWII hardships, former businesses and area social life.

The four special guests range in ages from 86 to 97. One participant’s unique perspective results from arriving in Canaseraga at the close of WWII as a “war bride” from England. Everyone is invited to witness the conversation, and to then join in during the following question & answer session.