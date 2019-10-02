The Oct. 9 presentation is free and open to the public.

The Provost’s Distinguished Lecture Series at Keuka College continues next month with a presentation focusing on gun safety.

Dr. Nicole A. Stassen, associate professor of Surgery and Pediatrics at the University of Rochester Medical Center, will deliver a lecture titled “Firearm Injury Prevention in 2019: Where We Are, Where

We Should Be.” The discussion will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 6:15 p.m. in the College’s Norton Chapel. It is free and open to the public.

The lecture was instigated after the College lost an alumnus to gun violence this summer.

“In light of the recent shooting in Gilroy that took the life of alumnus Trevor Irby, we wanted to focus on this important issue,” said Keuka College Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Brad Fuster.

The lecture will cap a day of public-safety programs at the College, including an evacuation drill and emergency-response workshops.

“Given the reality that all campuses in 2019, no matter how serene they appear, must be prepared for the unthinkable scenario of an active shooter,” Dr. Fuster continued, “we have created intentional learning opportunities regarding gun violence and gun trauma.”

Dr. Stassen serves as the director of the third-year medical student clerkship at the University of Rochester Medical School and as the director of the Kessler Family Burn Trauma Intensive Care Unit.

She completed her General Surgery Residency at the University of Chicago Hospitals and a Trauma and Critical Care Fellowship at the University of Louisville Hospitals in Louisville, Kentucky.

Dr. Stassen actively develops educational courses and curricula in areas including acute care surgery and trauma. She serves on numerous boards and committees including the American College of Surgeons’ New York State Committee on Trauma. And she has won numerous awards, grants, and fellowships during her career.

An active researcher who publishes frequently, Dr. Stassen has lectured across the country on issues ranging from the use of sedatives in intensive care units to the impact of graduated driver’s licenses on crashes involving young passengers in New York.

The Provost’s Distinguished Lecture Series at Keuka College provides opportunities for scholarly and social discussion of current issues relevant to the campus and local community.