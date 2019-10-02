Steuben at 4.1%

Steuben County sits near the middle of the state’s 62 counties for unemployment rates, according to the most recent New York State Department of Labor report.

Steuben’s employment and jobless numbers have not experienced pronounced fluctuations over the last 12 months, instead demonstrating a steady performance that has helped the county improve its position relative to other counties in the state.

Heading into the final quarter of 2019, Steuben County’s jobless rate is 4.1 percent, the labor department said in a Sept. 24 release of August 2019 data, ranking the county 32nd out of 62 in New York State.

That placement is a relatively strong showing for Steuben County and evidence it is on an “improving track” compared to other areas, said Christian Harris, a Southern Tier Region labor analyst.

A year ago, Steuben County had a slightly lower unemployment rate — it was 4 percent in August 2018 — but its ranking among the Empire State’s 62 counties was tied for 39th with two other counties.

Significantly, Steuben County’s 4.1 percent August unemployment rate

- Equals the jobless rate of wealthy Westchester County and is lower than the rates in Erie County (4.3%), Monroe County (4.4%), Chautauqua County (4.4%) and Chemung County (4.3%)

- Is better than the Southern Tier Region’s 4.3 percent unemployment rate.

- Was the fifth straight month it was lower than 5 percent.

August numbers showed a slight uptick in total jobs for Steuben County between July and August, as they increased by 100 from 40,400 to 40,500. The private sector job count remained at 30,900. All of the month’s gains came in government jobs, which went from 6,900 to 7,300 over the month.

Are there are challenging economic times ahead? One clear trend is fewer people are jumping in the labor pool. Steuben County’s Resident Civilian Labor Force has shrunk over the last 12 months by 500 people, going from 42,700 in August 2018 to 42,200 in August 2019.

Steuben County’s Resident Civilian Labor Force was as high as 47,300 in August 2010.

For total unemployed, the most recent state labor department reports there are 1,700 residents being counted as unemployed in Steuben County.

On the jobs front, Jobs Express — a listing of available openings posted by New York State and its workforce partners — currently shows 756 openings in Steuben County. The listings include positions in several sectors, including manufacturing, retail, finance and healthcare, Harris aid.

The Southern Tier Region Jobs Express lists 4,884 jobs available, with retail and healthcare openings outpacing all other sectors.

Harris said the number of available openings have remained “pretty consistent” over recent time.

Harris concedes that the data is mixed when considering the national economy as well. There are some current indicators that in the past “definitely (signaled) a move into a recession,” Harris said. But he noted there is other data that makes an imminent recession seem unlikely.

Allegany County

The Allegany County jobless rate is 5.2 percent, according to the state Department of Labor. That’s up from the previous month when it was 5 percent and also from August 2018 when it was at 4.9 percent.

Allegany County’s state jobless rank is currently 60th, better than only St. Lawrence County (5.6%) and Bronx County (5.9%).

Allegany County’s Resident Civilian Labor Forces stands at 18,800, a decline of 200 from 12 months ago. The number of employed is 17,800, 300 fewer than August 2018. The unemployment ranks have gone from 900 to 1,000 over the same 12 months.