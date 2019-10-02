The sixth annual Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries' Heading Home Center benefit will be held at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Howard S. Lines Knoxville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6753, 703 Boatman Road, Knoxville.

The free event will feature country and bluegrass music played by the six-member Blue Country Roots band, and a Chinese auction including various items donated by people and regional and local businesses.

Auction tickets will be provided between 12:30 and 3 p.m. for people to place with the items they want to win. There will also be a 50/50 raffle.

Donations will be accepted for items including dry or wet dog or cat food, bottled dish soap, bleach or disinfectant, blankets and towels and washcloths.