A Hammondsport man sustained minor injuries Oct. 2 when a box truck collided with the wagon and tractor he was driving northbound on Route 14A near Hoyt Road.

Yates County Deputies report Nelson Weaver, 29, of County 87, Hammondsport was traveling northbound with a wagon of produce, when a commercial box truck also traveling northbound, struck the tractor and wagon from behind.

The box truck, driven by Fortunato Longok, 37, of Syracuse, then struck a NYS DOT sign, and came to rest in a group of thick brush and trees. Weaver sustained a lacreation to the nose and a bump on his head. Longok was uninjured, but was issued tickets for failure to reduce speed for a special hazard and operating out of class. He will appear in Milo Town Court.

Penn Yan Fire Dept., Penn Yan Ambulance, Medic 55, and Yates County Office of Emergency Management assisted Deputies at the scene.