Penn Yan has had a busy year. Notable milestones for the town include the first Annual Community Table Dinner, the Downtown Revitalization Initiative Awards, and new restaurants opening in and outside of town. Downtown Penn Yan has been a hub for progress and change.

To celebrate this year’s great accomplishments, come down to Main Street Friday, Oct. 4 from 5 to 8 p.m., for the last First Fridays Live of 2019. Embrace your Penn Yan Pride by wearing your Orange and Blue and shopping local to support downtown business.

Businesses in downtown Penn Yan will be open late and will feature entertainment, wine, music, food, and more. Customers will be able to spot the participating businesses by the Orange and Blue balloons in front of their shops. This fun and relaxed event is meant to encourage Penn Yan residents and visitors alike to visit and support our businesses.

Pick up a coupon sheet for great deals and stop by each participating business Friday to be entered to win a gift basket of local products and gift cards.

Hosted events Oct. 4 include:

The Flower Cart and Gift Shoppe will celebrate Penn Yan pride by handing out Orange and Blue Carnations. Enter your name for a chance to win a gift basket of items from their store. Enjoy their outside sale of seasonal items at a 50% discount.

The Pinwheel Market at Milly’s Pantry will host FLX Factor, an open mic for all performing arts and all ages. Whether you’re ready to show what your talent is or just interested in supporting local arts, come on down for some free fun family entertainment.

There will be more music all up and down the street, including the acoustic band T & E at Village Drug and Nick Fox at Amity Coffee Company from 5 to 8 p.m.

Support mental health awareness at ReFIND Studio + Shop. Come create dream catchers and attach positive notes in honor of mental health awareness. The project you create will be installed at ReFIND for the evening and then reinstalled on campus to inspire the college community.

Longs’ Cards and Books will be hosting local author Dan Pelino, writer of the book Trusted Healers. Through the voices of powerful healthcare visionaries from around the globe, including Dr. Paul Grundy, Patrick J. Kennedy, Dr. Mike Roizen, and the Honorable Jeremy Hunt, Trusted Healers recognizes that better healthcare is in our grasp.

Keuka Candy Emporium will host Shine the Light on Domestic Violence Walk. Pease join them and Safe Harbors of the Finger Lakes for a night of raising awareness, light refreshments, discussion on the impact that Domestic Violence has on a community, followed by ending the evening with a short walk around downtown Penn Yan.

Hoban’s Wines and Spirits will offer free wine and liquor tastings. Antler Run Distilling, the newest distillery on Keuka Lake, will debut their new Cider Whiskey for tasting.

The Arts Center of Yates County will host pianist Rod Blumenau. Try folding jumping paper frogs or, if weather permits, paint like Pollock as part of the Penn Yan Picnic Table Project.

Follow the event on Facebook for more details.