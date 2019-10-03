Geneva General Hospital recently earned Platinum Level recognition for its efforts to increase organ, eye and tissue donor registrations across the state through the Workplace Partnership for Life Hospital Organ Donation Campaign.

Samantha Benjamin, nurse manager of the Dr. Olaf and Elaine Lieberg ICU at GGH, was recently recognized by fellow staff members and by the Finger Lakes Donor Recovery Network for being the “conductor of the orchestra” of the donation campaign at the hospital.

The WPFL is a national initiative that partners the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Health Resources and Services Administration and the organ donation community with workplaces across the nation in spreading the word about the importance of donation.

Between October 2018 and April 2019, GGH participated in HRSA’s WPFL Hospital Organ Donation Campaign. The program challenges hospitals and healthcare organizations to educate their staff, patients, visitors and communities about the need for organ, eye and tissue donation and by offering them opportunities to register as donors. Geneva General earned points for completing awareness and registry activities and prompting over 100 new donor registrations during the campaign period.

Geneva General was one of more than 1,480 organizations to participate in the 2019 campaign and one of 638 organizations to earn platinum recognition.