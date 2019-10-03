BATH — After Steuben County 911 asked New York State Police to investigate a property damage accident on Wolf Run Road in the Town of Bath on Tuesday, the probe led to traffic tickets for a Campbell motorist for allegedly crashing into a garage and damaging two other vehicles.

According to troopers, a vehicle driven by Gordon Burdick, 78, of Campbell, was southbound on Wolf Run Road at an unsafe speed when it left the road and entered a yard. The accident report said Burdick’s vehicle went through the yard, over the driveway and skidded across the grass before striking a garage and hitting two other vehicles parked in the structure.

Troopers said the crash, which occurred at about 1:20 Tuesday afternoon, resulted in "significant damage to the vehicles and the garage." There were no injuries reported.

Burdick's vehicle was towed and he was issued tickets for speeding and moving from the lane unsafely. He is scheduled to appear in Bath Town Court at a later date.