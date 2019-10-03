GENESEO — The Livingston County Board of Elections (BOE) wants to remind residents that the voter registration deadline for this fall’s general election is two weeks away.

If you are not currently registered to vote and want to vote in the Nov. 5 election, the deadline to register is Oct. 11.

Mail Registration: Applications must be postmarked no later than Oct. 11.

In-Person Registration: You may register at your local BOE, but to be eligible to vote in the November general election, your application must be received no later than Oct. 11. If honorably discharged from the U.S. Military or have become a naturalized U.S. citizen after Oct. 12, you may register in person at the BOE up until Oct. 26.

Change of Address: A change of address from registered voters must be received by a county BOE by Oct. 16.

Registration forms are available from your town clerk, village clerk, post office, many state agencies, any BOE office, and here. For more information on voter registration, contact the Livingston County Board of Elections at 585-243-7090.