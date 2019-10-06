BELMONT — No one is flying the coup quite yet at the Allegany County Jail ... but it won't be long now.

Once again this year, the Allegany County Pheasant Program is offering hunters the opportunity to pursue the popular game bird through its partnership with the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.

Approximately 1,800 pheasants are being raised this year at the Allegany County Jail and Public Safety Facility.

Pheasants will be released at all of the Allegany County release sites prior to both the "Youth Hunt" weekend Oct. 12-13 and the regular season opener on Oct. 19.

The Working Inmate Program at the jail assists in raising the birds. Birds are obtained for free from the Department of Environmental Conservation pheasant farm in Ithaca. Birds are released on lands open to public hunting at various sites around Allegany County.

Go to www.alleganycountypheasantprogram.com for further info, including a list of release sites. The Allegany County Pheasant Program is a non-profit organizations that relies on donations and fundraisers to cover feed and other expenses. A Friends of the NRA grant also helps the organization do its work each year.

For more information or to get involved, contact John Tucker at 585-610-8653.

DEC release sites

The DEC will also release approximately 4,700 adult Ring-necked Pheasants on Region 9 lands open to public hunting for this fall’s pheasant hunting season, which opens in Western New York on Saturday, Oct. 19.

In Allegany County, 455 birds will be released at the Hanging Bog WMA along New Hudson Road in New Hudson, with 182 released in Birdsall at the Keeney Swamp WMA Route 15B, off North parking area.

In Steuben County, birds will be released in Tuscarora at the Nichols Farm on Thompson Rd.

In Livingston County, birds will be released in Springwater in the Hemlock-Canadice State Forest - South end of Hemlock Lake. Birds will also be released in Sonyea State Forest; north end of Union Corners Rd. off of Presbyterian Rd. Do not enter through Department of Corrections property. A release is also planned in Livonia in Hemlock-Canadice State Forest - North end of Hemlock Lake.

"DEC is pleased to provide enhanced pheasant hunting opportunities in Western New York through our cooperative pheasant raising programs,” said Region 9 Director Abby Snyder. “We would especially like to thank the Erie and Allegany County Sheriff’s Departments for providing pheasants to be stocked at Zoar Valley Multiple Use Area and Hanging Bog Wildlife Management Area through their Pheasant Rearing Programs.”

The Day-old Pheasant Chick Program provides additional pheasant hunting opportunities through a partnership between DEC and sportsmen and women, 4H Youth, and landowners interested in rearing and releasing pheasants. Birds from this program are released before the season opens and dispersed widely, presenting a greater challenge for experienced hunters.

Hunters are reminded to ask permission from private landowners before hunting on their lands. Many of these release sites are available for hunting thanks to the cooperation of private landowners. Good landowner/hunter relations are critical to ensure these areas remain open to hunting in future years.

To ensure the safety of hunters and DEC staff while pheasant stocking is occurring, pheasant hunting will not be allowed on Fridays at Carlton Hill Multiple Use Area during October and November. Hunters are also encouraged to review the 2019-2020 New York State Hunting and Trapping Regulations Guide before going afield, and to be sure of their targets and beyond when hunting. The guide identifies boundary restrictions and other important information, and is available online on DEC’s website. "Rooster only" and "rooster and hen" boundary descriptions are located on page 43 of the guide.