CORNING — The Arkport-Corning H.O.G. (Harley Owners Group) chapter on Sept. 30 presented the American Red Cross a check for $10,500 that was raised from the 11th annual “Ride for the Red” fundraiser motorcycle ride.

The ride was held on Aug. 31 in support of the Finger Lakes Service to the Armed Forces (SAF) program and in honor of local veterans and Gold Star families from all wars.

“Ride for the Red” has raised more than $77,000 since it began in 2009. Corning personal injury law firm Welch, Donlon & Czarples PLLC was the ride’s major sponsor.

"The funds will be used for local programs such as military salute events, comfort kits for Bath VA and homeless veterans, as well as outreach support to all members of the military, veterans and their families by connecting them with local, state and national resources,” said Linda Conway, SAF lead volunteer.

Information about SAF can be found at www.redcross.org/about-us/our-work/military-families.html.