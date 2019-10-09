BATH - Construction work around the front entrance of the Bath VA Medical Center, originally planned to be completed in late September, has been pushed back to a mid-January completion date.

Kathleen Hider, VA Public Affairs Officer, said the delay is due to additional steel work needed on the heavily-used bridge at the entrance.

“Unfortunately, additional steel issues were discovered,” Hider said. “The steel has been ordered and is being replaced. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

Hider said crews are working diligently on the steel repairs and painting.

“Half of the bridge has been painted, while the steel workers labor on the other side of the bridge,” Hider said. "All of the concrete repairs on the east side of the bridge have been completed. The painters and the steel workers are in the process of swapping sides now so we can continue on both sides with minimal interruption.”

Hider said storm sewer work on the Bath VA campus is also ongoing.

“Work began on this project late last fall,” Hider said. “Since starting back up this spring, the last outfall into the Conhocton River was completed, approximately 3,948 linear feet of pipe ranging from 36-inch to 12-inch diameter has been placed in the ground and 58 new manholes have been placed.”

The system is designated to handle 10-year floods over a 30-year life cycle, officials said. About 50 percent of the areas disturbed by the construction have been restored, officials said, including the paving of the driveway leading to the baseball field.

Directions to access the Bath VA campus during the ongoing construction are:



From Interstate Highway 86 - Take Exit 37 (Kanona); Turn onto State Route 53 South; Follow State Route 53 to State Route 415; Turn left; Follow Route 415 to Knight Settlement Road; Turn right; Take first left off of Knight Settlement Road onto Longwell Lane. Longwell Lane leads into the back entrance of the Bath VA Medical Center.



For local traffic/from downtown Bath - Take Washington Street west to State Route 415; Turn right; Follow Route 415 to Knight Settlement Road; Turn left; Take first left off of Knight Settlement Road onto Longwell Lane. Longwell Lane leads into the back entrance of the Bath VA Medical Center.