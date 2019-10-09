Update: The paving work on Johnson Avenue, Myrtle Avenue and Sheppard Street has been re-scheduled to Oct. 11 and 14.

There will be no on-street parking for the following areas while road work is being performed:

Between 128 and 200 Clinton St.;

Between 102 and 209 Sheppard Street;

Johnson Avenue;

Myrtle Avenue; and

Between 138 and 142 Stark Ave.

Expect closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days. There will be limited access to traffic outside of these times.

Questions should be directed to Brent Bodine, Director of Public Works at 315-536-3374.