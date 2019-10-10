BATH | Steuben County Public Health officials are encouraging women to participate in breast cancer screenings at Rochester Regional Health’s Mobile Mammography Center, set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Steuben County Office Building, 3 E. Pulteney Square.

The screenings are available to everyone, regardless of insurance coverage, in a spacious, comfortable atmosphere with two private dressing rooms, county officials said.

The center provides 3-D mammography screenings from certified technologists and an evaluation of the results by board-certified radiologists.

Screenings are expected to take 15 minutes.

According to the Rochester Regional center, breast cancer is one of the most common cancers in women, and one of the most treatable when detected early.

Mammograms are the most effective screening procedure for the early signs of breast cancer, they said.

The American College of Radiology recommends that women of average risk get their first mammogram at age 40, and every year thereafter as long as they are reasonably healthy.

To schedule, call (585) 922-PINK (7465) or toll free at (833) 922-PINK (7465).