WELLSVILLE — A key leader in community transformation and revival will be returning to Allegany and Upper Potter counties this month to share what God has done in rejuvenating a Kentucky community, county and more.

Lonnie Riley of Meridzo Ministries in Lynch, Ky., who spoke in Wellsville and Bath last fall, will return to the area during the Oct. 18-21 weekend for public, spiritual and pastors gatherings.

Riley and his wife, Belinda, felt God's calling to the Kentucky community in 1999, leading to the launch of many multi-faceted ministries, including several involving business outreach and economic development.

Some dozen ministries have been birthed during this spiritual revival in Harlan County and beyond which, like Allegany County, is part of the nation's Appalachian Region. These have included two churches, agribusinesses, an equestrian ministry, veterinary practice, community and teen centers, a coffee shop, a convenience store and gas station, and two multi-functional retreat and education centers, including adaptive re-use of both an abandoned community hospital and a college campus.

The projects have resulted from extensive prayer and a multitude of circumstances and benefactors the Lord has provided over the years, according to Riley, who will describe many of these occurrences.

His first appearance will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at the Headwaters Transformation Conference at Zion Christian Fellowship, 835 PA-49, Ulysses, Pa. A free will offering will be taken at the public presentation, with registration for the entire Thursday-Saturday gathering available at www.headwatersconference.com.

Riley also will speak on different components of the community transformation and revival at:

- 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Genesis Bible Church, 4193 Main Street, State Route 19 South, Belmont (Scio). Celebrate Recovery | Celebrate Victory at Knights Creek Church at Scio is being canceled for the evening to allow attendees and their families to hear Riley's testimonies as to how God works in the lives of those who believe in Him. Celebrate Recovery is one of the ministries offered at the Christian Community Center (C3) in Lynch.

- 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, during Wellsville Bible Church services at 2908 Andover Road (State Route 417 East).

- 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Yorks Corners Mennonite Church, 3350 County Road 29, Wellsville, as part of the Mission Genesee Valley twice-a-month rotating community prayer gatherings of Allegany County churches and other Christian organizations.

- 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at a Pastors Prayer Breakfast at Brookside Wesleyan Church, 3469 Andover Road (State Route 417 East), Wellsville. Reservations for this appearance are requested by Wednesday, Oct. 16, with Pastor Gene Miller at gene@yorkscorners.org or (585)593-3287.

Further information about Riley and the community revival and transformation in Lynch, Harlan County and beyond is available at www.facebook.com/TransformationJourneyUSA and at https://www.meridzo.org.