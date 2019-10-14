REXVILLE — The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Allegany County Horticulture Program invites you to attend a unique permaculture farming program open to the public Saturday afternoon, Oct. 19 at 195 Irish Hill Rd., Rexville, NY 14877 from 1–3 p.m.

The program will be hosted by Permaculture Specialist, Fred Beckhorn, a graduate and certificate holder from Ben Falk’s Whole Systems Design course and a permaculture farmer since 2014. The Walk and Talk will cover the concepts behind permaculture, design options for an appropriately sized system (for you), and the way to incorporate permaculture concepts into your design.

Topics will cover: CORE TENETS OF PERMACULTURE - Permaculture design emphasizes patterns of landscape, function, and species assemblies. It determines where these elements should be placed so they can provide maximum benefit to the local environment. Fred will explain and demonstrate how these concepts work together. He will untie the concepts of: Care for the Earth; and Care for the People.

PRINCIPLES OF DESIGN – Fred will discuss this mysterious concept which covers: Site Analysis and Assessment; Design Concept Development; Detailed Design; and Implementation & Evaluation.

Additional topics which are important to be experienced through this walk and talk (and not just read about) are the concepts of Soil Building and Rainwater Harvesting. Fred will explain his approach to these important permaculture theories and show participants how these concepts have been built into his overall system. This is a program not to be missed!

Pre-registration is required, there is no fee, donations are accepted. Registration deadline is Thursday, Oct. 17.

Contact Fred Beckhorn to register: 607-356-3154

This tour will require considerable walking. Come prepared with appropriate footwear, long pants, water and a hat.