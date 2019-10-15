Adam, Korbie, Coy, and Nikki are the names on a wooden cross in front of a large old tree just off the shoulder of Steuben County 76.

The tree stands on the east side of the road, outside an uphill curve just north of Rugby Road. At any other time, the highway offers motorists a scenic ride.

Steuben County officials have not released the full names of four individuals who died in a crash at about 1 a.m. Oct. 12, but posts on social media and other local news outlets are beginning to tell more about the young people honored in the memorial.

A fifth person was reportedly flown to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. Details about that person’s injuries and condition had not been released as of Tuesday morning.

The accident caused the closure of County Route 76 for several hours Saturday, and Steuben County officials declared no details would be released until at least Wednesday, Oct. 16.

