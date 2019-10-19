Mavrick Glover charged for stealing from local businesses

WELLSVILLE — State Police are urging Town of Wellsville residents to check their properties for missing items following an extensive investigation into burglaries in the area.

On Friday, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) out of State Police Amity barracks arrested Mavrick A. Glover, 21, of Wellsville. Glover was charged with third-degree burglary, three counts of third-degree grand larceny, and two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny.

State Police said that as the result of multiple investigations, Glover is alleged to have stolen two vehicles from two local businesses, as well as two trailers, also from local businesses — all in the Town of Wellsville. Glover is also alleged to have broken into a local business and steal property from within.

Glover was processed and arraigned in the town Wellsville Court in front of Judge Walsh.

Glover was remanded to the Allegany County jail in lieu of $10,000 bail/$20,000 bond and is due back in town of Wellsville Court at a later date.

The State Police were assisted by the Allegany County District Attorney Keith Slep.

Residents in the Town of Wellsville are encouraged to check their property and determine if they have anything missing. If you have any information related to the above investigations, contact the New York State Police at 585-344-6200 or Inv. Scott Cicirello at 585-268-7085.