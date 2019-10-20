Groundskeeping in the Public Works spotlight

HORNELL — Winter might be drawing near, but it’s not too early to think about the next planting season.

The old shrubs and bushes that lined the Broadway Mall were cut out a few weeks ago, and at Thursday’s the City of Hornell Board of Public Works meeting, the board discussed future plans to spruce up the area next spring.

“Next year we’re going to do a little bit of a refresh down there,” said Mayor John Buckley. “We still have to do a little work and grind some of those stumps out and clean that up a little bit. We’re going to do some decorative planters and benches down there to spruce it up. Eventually we’ll do the same thing along (state Route) 36. If you drive down 36 you’ll notice some of the bushes have been there a little bit longer than they needed to be, putting it mildly. We’re going to re-landscape it a little bit with some things that make sense, some things that will hold up to the heat and the elements on 36.”

DPW Superintendent Mitch Cornish said the temperatures on the concrete on 36 often sit in the 100 degree range during the summer.

“It gets pretty bad,” Cornish said.

The city will explore options for plants that can hold up to the heat. In another groundskeeping matter, Cornish said the city fielded some complaints of the Shawmut Trail getting overgrown this summer. Cornish thanked the Town of Hornellsville highway department for cutting back the encroaching vegetation four to six feet. The superintendent said that while he appreciated the help, he doesn’t think the city can ask the town to maintain the trail indefinitely.

“We build infrastructure and we have to have some things to maintain that. We can’t always ask,” Cornish said. “That took them probably a week to do that up there with a person and machinery. There’s a cost to that. We do some shared services and help them with street sweeping and things of that nature, but I don’t think we can ask all the time.”

Buckley agreed, noting the city will attempt to budget for a piece of mowing equipment that can handle the trail and be deployed at other locations in the city.

Cornish pointed out that DPW used to get 20-25 applications for its summer crew, but only got five applications this year. The city will be taking steps to remedy the shortfall next summer.

Chief Operator Rich Dunning reported some good news from the Water Pollution Control Plant. Crews have been out on the land applying sludge to local agricultural fields thanks to cooperative weather — a far cry from last year, when the city was forced to truck sludge to a processing plant in Wayland because fields were too wet to meet DEC standards for dispersal.

“The good news is that with the spring and the summer we got an extra spreading season at Gerald’s Farm,” Dunning said. “We are approaching the 2 million gallon mark for this year. We generally create a million gallons of sludge for disposal each year at the sewage treatment plant. That is the city, village and town. We’re in the best shape we’ve been in a long time. There will no trips to Wayland to dispose of sludge.”

Dunning credited local farmers for working with the city to open up their fields and provide extra time on the land during last year’s “tough situation.”

Dunning also reported some encouraging news following testing for ultraviolet transmittance in effluent samples.

“A good figure for UV transmittance is 65 percent clarity and we’ve been routinely getting 80 and up to 85 percent transmittance. That’s a hallmark of a good quality effluent, very good clarity,” Dunning said. “It also means the higher that number is, the less electricity you use. That higher number is an indication we’ll be able to maintain a lower electrical cost. That’s good news.

“I attribute that clarity to the good work of the operators down there. They have a good handle on the operation and they do a really good job testing every day and adjusting the system,” Dunning added, noting equipment upgrades at the plant the last few years have also made a positive impact.