HORNELL — A Hornell man was arrested over the weekend, charged with injuring an 8-month-old child.

Austin L. Miller, 22, of 32 Bennett St., Hornell was arrested Saturday for three counts of second-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child. Miller was arraigned Sunday in the county's Centralized Arraignment Court in Bath and remanded to the Steuben County Jail. Bail was set at $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond.

The investigation began after St. James Hospital staff called police saying they were treating an 8-month-old child for a “suspicious” leg injury, authorities said. Continued examination revealed the child was also suffering from other injuries “consistent with child abuse,” investigators said.

The infant was transferred to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester and is expected to make a full recovery, police said.

The investigation is continuing and police said additional charges are pending.

Sgt/Inv. Thomas Aini is the lead investigator on the case. He has received assistance from Sgt. Todd Giglio, Sgt. Ryan Harrison, and officers Michael Hoyt and Michael Losecco. Steuben County Child Protective Services also contributed to the investigation.