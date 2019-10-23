Convicted of murder in 2013, Alice Trappler has reached the end of her appeal in the state court system and is expected to serve out her 25-year-to-life sentence in prison.

Schuyler County District Attorney Joseph Fazzary reported Tuesday that the state Court of Appeals had denied Trappler’s most recent application for a hearing.

“Daniel Bennett’s mom was sitting right here [in Fazzary’s office] when I got the decision, which was great [to be able to tell her it was over],” Fazzary told The Leader.

But the end of the appeal, like Trappler’s conviction, doesn’t change the central fact for the victim’s family.

“Dan Bennett is never coming back, that’s the bottom line for that family,” Fazzary said. “Alice Trappler took him from them.”

Trappler, 47, then of Addison, in April 2012 enlisted her ex-husband, 32-year-old Thomas Borden of Corning, to kill Bennett, who was the father of Trappler’s daughter. Trappler and Bennett had been involved in Steuben County Family Court proceedings about custody of the child.

Bennett was shot and killed by Borden at his home in Beaver Dams, bringing the case to Schuyler County authorities.

Borden never went to trial. He fled the area and was struck and killed after jumping in front of a commuter train outside Philadelphia while being pursued by police.

Trappler remains in the Bedford Hills Correctional Facility in Westchester County, New York’s only maximum-security prison for women.

Her first possible parole hearing would be in December of 2036, according to state Department of Corrections records.

Despite reaching the end of her traditional appeals process, Fazzary acknowledged that Trappler can bring another appeal motion based on a claim of new information not previously available, or somehow raise the case to a federal court level.

He said he has continued to respond to such motions in cases from decades ago.

“[For Bennett’s family], every time there’s a procedural step, they have to go through this and think, ‘Is she going to get a new trial?,’ ‘Is she going to get out?,’” Fazzary said. “Most people believe there’s closure at the end of the trial when someone is found guilty.”

But he said at this point, those procedures are increasingly unlikely to turn in Trappler’s favor.

“For our purposes, it would be an extremely rare circumstance where [Trappler] could get back to the [state] Court of Appeals or file a federal [claim] that she might prevail on,” Fazzary said. “I know [Bennett’s family is] very relieved today.”

John Zick, a former reporter for The Leader who now works as an executive at a local nonprofit organization, covered the case as it developed and attended each day of Trappler’s trial.

“All these years later, this case still creates some vivid images in my mind,” Zick told The Leader. “First and foremost, the crime ended a young man’s life, a second person died in the aftermath, and countless people were affected – that should never be forgotten.

“But from an outsider’s perspective, it was endlessly intriguing. The facts really did seem more [like] Hollywood than upstate New York.”

The police chase ending in Borden’s death made national news, which then drew further attention to the case.

“The local media and community were fascinated by every development, and it was only a matter of time before the national media found the case too interesting to pass up,” Zick said. “I participated in two television productions about the case that aired nationally. It’s a case I’ll never forget.”