Chapter 6 of the election laws of 2019 provides for nine days of early voting in New York State, first applying to the Nov. 5 general election. Early Voting begins this Saturday, Oct. 26, allowing voters to cast their ballot early and have the ballots count as Election Day ballots rather than Absentee Ballots, which are counted after each election. This will apply to any primary, general, run-off primary, or special election held hereafter.

In Yates County, the official polling site for early voting has been established as the County Office Building 417 Liberty St., Penn Yan, using the Clerk’s Closing Room near the County Clerk’s Office. There will be sample ballots and an informational table in the main lobby to the left of the front doors. This will allow Yates County elections staff to assist voters directly, with the assistance of electronic polling books and on-demand ballot printers received recently.

Here are the hours:

•Saturday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

•Sunday, Oct. 27, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

•Monday, Oct. 28, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

•Tuesday, Oct. 29, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

•Wednesday, Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

•Thursday, Oct. 31, 10 am to 8 p.m.

•Friday, Nov. 1, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

•Saturday, Nov. 2, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

•Sunday, Nov. 3, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.