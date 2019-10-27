HORNELL — Following the parade from Steuben Trust to the Hornell High School gymnasium Thursday night, the Hornell American Legion Post 440 held a costume contest as visitors sipped on cider and enjoyed donut holes.

The Commander of the Hornell American Legion Post 440, Ray Pieklo, announced the winners of the annual Halloween Parade. They were judged by the Ladies Auxiliary.

First-place was most Original, a Duck costume worn by Harper Lee Class.

Second-place was most Creative, a Mac-n-Cheese costume worn by Caden Rauber.

Third-place was most Funny, a Grinch costume worn by Sadie Vogel.

Fourth-place was most Scariest, a Jester costume worn by Brendon Ackerman.

There were several great costumes to choose from, noted the judges. The Legion also gave out a few more cash prizes and all were served with cider and donut holes donated from the local Wegmans, with Burger King coupons for free French fries donated by Wendy Cleveland.

"We would like to thank all who participated and all our helpers," said the Legion. "The Hornell Marching Band was a added bonus."