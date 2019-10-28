From Alfred to Sochi and PyeongChang

ALFRED — Around 2011, Matt Oakes was voted most likely to be in Alfred in 10 years.

In late 2019, just a few years shy of that decade marker, Oakes is, in fact, still in Alfred.

In between, though, he’s traveled the world and played a part in sports history across the globe.

Oakes, currently a clinical instructor of athletic training at Alfred University, was the featured speaker at this week’s Bergen Forum, presenting “The Olympic Paradox: a Successful Struggle” in Nevins Theater.

Born in South Korea, Oakes was adopted at three months old and raised in the Jamestown area. He returned to South Korea for the first time during the most recent Olympic Winter Games in 2018, hosted by PyeongChang.

“I kind of came full circle on that for myself, personally,” Oakes recalled. “That’s one of the reasons why I decided to give the Olympics another shot. It was going to be an opportunity for me to find part of my heritage I never had. It’s not that my parents didn’t try to impart that on me, but it’s one thing to read about it and another thing to actually go and experience it.”

It was the second go-around at the Olympics for Oakes, who also served as an athletic trainer for the U.S. Luge Team in 2014 in Sochi, Russia.

Along the way Oakes was witness to history. In Sochi, one of the athletes under his care, Erin Hamlin, became the first American female to win a luge medal (bronze), while four years later Chris Mazdzer’s silver in PyeongChang was the first medal for an American male luger.

Oakes described his role for Team USA as a “Swiss army knife,” capable of doing anything and everything needed to help the athletes succeed on the world stage.

“I provided the highest level of performance enhancement outside of steroids,” Oakes said. “That was my job and my passion, to take the athletes and provide all the services they needed — nutrition, sports psych, performance medicine, strength and conditioning, counseling, driving, videography. I did it all. I drove them to the track, I drove us from city to city. I organized our nutrition and our meals, I helped organize and supervise the weightlifting programs, I helped sign us up and pay for the weightlifting schedule in the gyms and the halls, I connected us with sport psych.

“As an athletic trainer when people come into your office to get treatment, they’re telling you all of their worst fears and their highest successes. You absorb all their stress, you are their counselor.”

The experience taught Oakes the importance of being a generalist, someone who can pull from a wide range of specialties while being a “master of the mundane.” Equally important was a willingness to learn from the best and eliminate distractions.

“I had to reprioritize what really mattered to make myself successful. That took a lot of ego-crushing,” Oakes said. “I left (Alfred) with a lot experience and I went and worked in all these different places and I had been a professional. I showed up at the Olympic venue and was like whoa, these guys are infinitely more educated and intelligent than me. I had to take my ego, throw it in the garbage and just take in and surround myself with the people that were way more seasoned than me. I thought I knew it all at that point. I was almost seven years into my career. You have to prioritize, do I surround myself with the things that are most important, or do I let all this white noise take all my energy away?”

Oakes had a few famous moments of his own during the Games, twice appearing on television to the delight of friends and family back home. In 2014 Oakes could be seen on television walking across the stage during the Opening Ceremonies. The second occasion was less joyous, as Oakes came to the aid of an athlete injured in a scary accident while competing in 2018.

Oakes made sacrifices of his own to be part of the Olympic team. He was worked multiple jobs since 2006 to cover expenses, and in 2013, his second with the luge team, he was working three jobs to make ends meet. Oakes wasn’t in it for the Team USA paycheck, which he said amounted to about $1,400 a month.

“I waited tables three days a week, I worked at an outdoor gear store three days a week, and I worked at the Olympic training center six days a week,” Oakes said. “There was no time to do anything but work, sleep — well, occasionally sleep and occasionally eat.”

The dedication was worth it though as Oakes made lifelong friendships during his Olympic adventures, which included sightseeing trips in Asia and Europe that would have been impossible under any other circumstances. The journey included everything from white-knuckle drives through snowy mountains while the team dozed comfortably behind him, to rock climbing excursions during off days.

He also stretched his abilities and expanded his knowledge — exactly his intention when he left Alfred in 2012 and joined the US luge program training in Lake Placid.

“I was looking for something new. I had already been practicing athletic training for a number of years, but felt I wasn’t giving the product the students deserved,” he said. “I took it upon myself to leave and get a different job where I could learn more skills so I could come back someday and be a way better educator than I was when I was first here.”

Now that he’s come full circle, Oakes credited all of his educators over the years, from Alfred to Sochi and PyeongChang and points in between.

“I took all those things and became so broad that I could bring all those people together to provide the highest level of performance,” he said. “That’s what was successful for me, getting rid of my ego and learning how to put all those things together for the athletes.”

As for the 2022 Winter Olympics, might a trip to Beijing be in the cards for Oakes?

Well, Alfred, about that sabbatical …