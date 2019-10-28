Wellsville woman took the arts to rural communities

WELLSVILLE — A former Almond man has chronicled the life of “one of the unsung, unrecognized people who contributed greatly to the mid-20th Century cultural renaissance in the United States” — Wellsville’s own Barbara Mather Chapin Williams.

Andrew Phelan, who introduced his new book “Barbara and the Cord” to an audience at the David A. Howe Library Thursday night, is no stranger to the arts scene in Allegany County. He is the son of well-known local historian and poetess Helene Phelan and potter and founder of the Allegany Arts Association Linn Phelan, and is himself an artist and writer. He graduated from Almond in 1961 and went on to graduate from Pratt Institute with a BS and MFA and earned a PhD from New York University.

In addition to writing, creating or editing books, Andrew Phelan has organized exhibitions and published more than a dozen articles on art, crafts, history and studio art education. He is a Vietnam War veteran and was a professor for more than 30 years. He and his wife currently live in Norman, Okla. but he still owns land in Allegany County.

Phelan met Williams when he was a teenager when she often visited his parents, but it was decades later before he realized the contribution Williams had made to the arts and to rural communities.

“I knew Barbara as a friend of my parents, but it wasn’t until after my father’s death and she was helping me with his memorial service that I realized what she had done throughout her life,” Phelan said.

At first, Phelan, who has written and edited 11 books on the arts and artists, planned to write a book about the Carnival Caravan. It was a project conceived by Williams at the end of World War II, to take the arts to rural communities across the country, via the burgeoning highway system and 14 trucks.

He wrote, “Barbara was a dreamer, ahead of her time with her ambitious projects. She also was not a person who was really interested in running things i.e., organizations. But the idea that art and culture should be a shared resource, not a resource limited to those people fortunate enough to live in a particular city or area, was revolutionary. The idea that the arts and culture should be taken to the people has now been institutionalized and become part of our national culture. … Barbara’s ideas would thus appear to have been more than vindicated. Far from being a quixotic endeavor, it can be viewed simply as an idea before its time.”

But once the author learned the breadth of William’s life, his endeavor expanded. He realized that the familiar yellow 1937 Cord convertible that Williams drove was, in itself, a manifestation of her life and times and her beliefs.

Phelan notes that Barbara grew up in an upscale suburb of Cleveland, Ohio where her father owned a restaurant which was decorated with artwork. Barbara grew up with the cartoon murals of renown puppeteer Tony Sarg decorating her life. On her 17th birthday her father gave her the funds to purchase the Cord automobile the family had recently seen at a car show. It was an extraordinary vehicle, very modern, aerodynamic and in many ways ahead of its time. She drove it across the country to attend Scripps College in California. It remained with her throughout her life.

Phelan wrote of the Cord, “Its use of modern technology and contemporary design made it an early 20th Century symbol of the powerful technological and industrial design innovations. It was a cultural and technological icon of the period. … Perhaps the Cord also played a minor role in Barbara’s later cultural initiatives as a symbol of great design and technological progress.”

Williams' family home in Wellsville was known as the Mather Homestead and was a museum for the visually impaired which highlighted the music of her husband, Glenn Williams. In later years it became a gathering place where cultural and political ideas were discussed and where on Easter, kids collected Easter Eggs, where the new year was celebrated and where on each July 4th friends gathered on the front porch to read and discuss the Declaration of Independence.

Williams was an artist and writer, war protestor, and a Green activist who supported the Bump the Dump protest. She passed away in 2014 and her ashes rode to the cemetery in the front seat of her Cord.

Phelan’s book, “Barbara and the Cord” can be purchased at Quail Creek Editions at www.quailcreekeditions.com. There is also an edition available at the David A. Howe Library.