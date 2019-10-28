HORNELL — City of Hornell Mayor John Buckley has endorsed Paul Van Caeseele in the race to decide who will represent Hornell over the next term in the Steuben County legislature.

Van Caeseele is running on the Republican ticket against incumbent Randy Weaver in the Nov. 5 election.

“I’ve known Paul for many years and have always been impressed by his work ethic and boundless energy," said Buckley, a fellow Republican. "He shows an unwavering commitment and dedication to all he sets his mind to. Whether it’s his job, owning and operating his own business, serving on the Zoning Board of Appeals or even working on his campaign, Paul exhibits upbeat, positive energy with consistent, reliable performance and commitment. Speaking from experience, running a grassroots campaign for a city-wide office is no easy feat. Every day, Paul is knocking on doors and working to meet as many residents as he can across the city to get to know them and to best represent them at the County level.”

Van Caeseele is the chairman of the Hornell Republican Party, and owner of Stellar Entertainment.

“The primary reason I am running for this position is to provide the citizens of Hornell with the high level of constituent service they deserve and to give them a voice at the County level," Our current representative has missed about a quarter of the legislature meetings since 2014. So he is only showing up to work 75% of the time but getting 100% of taxpayer salary. That’s like calling in sick 50 times a year. Residents deserve 100% and I intend to make sure the residents get full representation for every tax dollar spent on this position’s salary.”

Van Caeseele said he will heighten the public profile of the position in Bath, if elected.

“The position of County Legislator can be a quite an elusive one, so I am pledging to bring more visibility and a heightened awareness to the seat and to what takes place in the meetings in regards to Hornell’s interests," he said. "I will do this through new uses of social media, networking, and increased communication with local officials.”

Buckley said Van Caeseele would be an asset to Hornell at the county seat in Bath.

“As Mayor, I often work in tandem with officials from other municipal offices which include the state and county level. I know Paul will be a strong voice and will effectively advocate for the best interests of residents of the City," Buckley said. "I am proud to endorse Paul Van Caeseele as the next Steuben County Legislator representing the City of Hornell.”

Van Caeseele added, “I really appreciate the mayor’s confidence and support. To me, each vote in the legislature isn’t just a vote for current operations, it’s a vote that should be dedicated to the well-being of Hornell’s future. That’s why it is important for our representative to attend every meeting in order to take advantage of opportunities that would otherwise be lost. Sometimes established politicians become complacent. I think it’s at that time when residents must look to a new face with innovative ideas who can be that strong voice Hornell residents deserve.”