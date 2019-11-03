Steuben County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Squad carries out sweeps

BATH — The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Squad arrested 10 suspects on active warrants between Oct. 14 and Nov. 1, according to Sheriff Jim Allard.

Three individuals were charged with violating the terms or conditions of probation and were arrested on county court warrants. They include:

Nov. 1: David S.Hildreth, 46, of Baldwin Avenue, Addison. Hildreth was arrested on a Steuben County Court warrant and he was remanded to Steuben County Jail.

Oct. 31: Dylan T. Walker, 21, of county Route 89, Bath. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Walker was arrested on a Steuben County Court warrant and remanded to Steuben County Jail.

Oct. 28: Lori K. Schledorn, 43, of Scott Street, Wayland. The warrant was issued by the Steuben County Court and Schledorn was remanded to Steuben County Jail.

Also charged with violating the terms or conditions of their probation during the time period were:

Oct. 28: Ellyn L. Williams, 37, of Hakes Avenue, Hornell.

Oct. 28: Ashley M. Hamilton, 27, of Oak Street, Elmira.

Oct. 25: Sathasivan Kallier, 47, of West Morris Street, Bath.

Oct. 22: Thomas Russell Shaffer, 25, of 4 Allen St., Cohocton.

Oct. 18: Tyler J. Moore, 25, of Wallace Road, Arkport.

Oct. 18: David Andrew Crosby, 36, of Oak Street, Hornell.

Oct. 14: Patrick Michael Adams, 35, of Albion Street, Hornell.