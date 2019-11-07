ALBANY — Governor Andrew M. Cuomo has signed legislation this week requiring that death certificates in cases of opioid overdose specify which opioid was involved in the death, if known.

This new law requires that information be recorded so that more data will be available to better address the opioid crisis.

"New York has taken the most aggressive actions to combat the opioid crisis of any other state in the country," Governor Cuomo said. "This commonsense law will go a great length to ensure we have the most accurate information to be able to stop this public health scourge once and for all."

Under current law, if a person dies of an opioid overdose, there is no requirement that the death certificate specify which opioid was involved. The legislation signed today takes effect immediately.

Senator John Brooks said, "The opioid crisis we are facing has been a significant problem for far too long. Currently there is no requirement that the death certificate include the specific opioid involved. This has led to a lack of information about which types of opioids are the most deadly. By recording this information, more data will be available to better track which opioids are causing the most deaths and more communities in need will be better equipped to combat this crisis. I applaud Governor Cuomo for signing this bill and thank him for his leadership on this issue."

Assembly Member Kimberly Jean-Pierre said, "By requiring death certificates to list the specific types of opioids causing overdose deaths, we will have another tool in our arsenal to help combat and end the opioid epidemic once and for all. I thank Governor Cuomo for his support and for signing this critical legislation into law."