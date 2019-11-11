The Bath Volunteer Fire Department recently held a presentation of the new ladder truck and police car that they secured as a result of state and municipal facilities grant to the total of $700,000.

A total of $29,000 of the grant paid for the patrol car and the balance of $671,000 went to the ladder truck which cost $964,402. The remainder was bonded but with paying for the truck upfront saved the village $30,039 and brought the total cost of the truck down to $934,363.

The new ladder truck to replace the current truck which is nearly 32 years old and can no longer be certified without considerable cost of having to remove the entire ladder from the truck and having it completely examined for cracks and fatigue.

At the presentation, remarks of gratitude for the volunteer first responders were made by state Sen. Tom O’Mara, Assemblyman Phil Palmesano, Bath Mayor William Von Hagn and Bath Town Supervisor Ron Smith. A large check was given to the village officials to represent the grant of $700,000.