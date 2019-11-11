ALBANY — Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced SUNY and CUNY will waive application fees for veterans and their spouses.

Applicants are required to pay a fee ranging from $50 to $65 when applying to SUNY or CUNY campuses, and this measure will waive that fee for all veterans and their spouses for all state operated campuses. The Board of Trustees for both SUNY and CUNY will include resolutions on the agenda for their next board meetings to implement the change.

"Generations of New Yorkers have fought to preserve the freedoms and ideals of this state and nation at great personal sacrifice, and we must do everything we can to support them once they get home," Governor Cuomo said. "Waiving the SUNY and CUNY application fees for veterans and their spouses will help these brave men and women and their families take the next steps in adapting back to civilian life and will help ensure they have the tools they need to succeed."

SUNY Chancellor Kristina M. Johnson said, "The least we can do for our servicemen and women who have served valiantly is to assist in any way possible with their education ambitions to study, learn and advance their lives. I applaud Governor Cuomo for recommending this needed action that will serve as a constant reminder to our veterans that at SUNY we honor their service and sacrifice and we stand ready to provide the highest quality education as they transition into civilian life."

CUNY Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez said, "CUNY is proud of the diversity and academic excellence that the more than 3,300 veterans enrolled in the university bring to our campuses. Extending the fee waiver to their spouses will represent an important addition to the roster of services and opportunities the university already provides its student-veterans. CUNY applauds Governor Cuomo for this worthy recognition of the contributions of veterans, not only to our country, but to our campus communities as well."

New York State Division of Veterans' Services Director Colonel (U.S. Army, Ret.) Jim McDonough said, "SUNY and CUNY are home to some of the largest student Veteran populations in the country. This is a testament to the value they bring to Veterans and their families who are advancing themselves through education. The elimination of application fees for those who have served and their spouses represents another way Governor Cuomo and New York are working to create an easy and affordable transition back home with this important measure."