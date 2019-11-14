RATHBONE — New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers are investigating the case of a burning stump in a Steuben County state forest.

On Nov. 10 at 6:50 p.m., Forest Ranger Anne Staples received a report of a stump and tree on fire in the Tracy Creek State Forest in the Town of Rathbone.

Ranger Staples responded and located the fallen tree. Fire was actively smoldering in the ground and the remaining stump. She dug a handline around the fire.

The cause of the unattended fire is being investigated, the DEC said.

Forest Rangers respond to search and rescue incidents statewide. Working with other state agencies, local emergency response organizations, and volunteer search and rescue groups, Forest Rangers locate and extract lost, injured, or distressed people from the backcountry.

In 2018, DEC Forest Rangers conducted 346 search and rescue missions, extinguished 105 wildfires that burned a total of 845 acres, participated in 24 prescribed fires that burned and rejuvenated 610 acres, and worked on cases that resulted in 2,354 tickets or arrests.

"Across New York, DEC Forest Rangers are on the front lines helping people safely enjoy the great outdoors," said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. "Their knowledge of first aid, land navigation, and technical rescue techniques are critical to the success of their missions, which take them from remote wilderness areas with rugged mountainous peaks, to white-water rivers and throughout our vast forested areas statewide."