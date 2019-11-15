Find something special for everyone on your holiday list at the Arts Center’s annual “Celebration” exhibit, opening Sunday, Nov. 17. This year’s exhibit features work from some new artists, as well as some old favorites with something for everyone’s interest and price range.

“Soccer mom” and “part time artist” Susan Hatch Murphy fell in love with the technique of wet-felting several years ago and was immediately hooked. A myriad of beautiful colors in dyed and undyed wool varieties, are the basis of a very tactile art that Susan uses to tell stories, many of which echo the history of her maternal family with the use of fiber, textiles, needle and thread, sewing machine and countless hours at the kitchen counter with a rolling pin!

Susan says, “If something that I have created hangs on your wall and calms you, comforts you, inspires you, warms your heart and brightens your soul, then I’ve done what I set out to do.”

Potter Mike Maxwell’s work is also new to the Arts Center, though his name is familiar not only to graduates from the Elmira-Corning area, but also to students and visitors to the Boathouse Pottery this summer. From masks to tiles to hand-built mugs and bowls and other sculptural work, Mike’s joy in working with clay is evident in all his work.

Local artists returning by popular demand include:

• Leah Hawley, who creates colorful, unique collages with delicately snipped pieces of postage stamps. Look for her new holiday “birdhouse” ornaments this year!

• Husband and wife team Naomi and Glenn Lapp who celebrate the season with a shared vision but in different mediums – Naomi as a quilter and Glen, as a woodworker. Naomi’s table runners, placemats and wall hangings are sure to make a dining room festive while Glen’s lighted creches, buildings, and lanterns as well as giant snowmen and Santa faces give a festive look to outside as well.

• Artsy Lake Girl Susan Troup and Kathy Disbrow, who both create their works of unique art on large and small pieces of “upcycled” furniture - gifts that are both functional and beautiful.

• Edie DeVoe, whose mixture of vintage and nature-based ornaments, garlands and decorations charmed Arts Center patrons last year and flew off the wall.

• Martha Gibbs, whose felted ornaments and stockings include beautifully designed birds and holiday themes.

• Heather Schloss and Tiger Kandel of Tiger Candy Arts, whose whimsical sock puppets bring smiles to young and old. Their sock and stick puppet kits provide a wonderful hands-on activity for family members of all ages.

Also returning for a second year is Roycroft Master Artisan Laura Wilder, whose vintage-style arts and crafts block prints focus on the beauty that surrounds us. Laura says “Turn off the news and notice the light through the trees. It will calm you down, and lift you up.”

In addition to the featured artwork, find unique, hand crafted jewelry, pottery, photography, paintings, baskets, turned wood, glass, prints and more, sure to satisfy the most challenging friends on your holiday list.

And, not to be missed, the Arts Center once again has two holiday fundraisers – miniature paintings created by Penn Yan Guild members as holiday ornaments and outstanding stocking stuffers. And once again the Arts Center offers holiday card packs, featuring 10 original paintings by local artists. Pre-packaged assortments are $12 each but cards can be personalized, with holiday messages inside as well as specific images outside for an addition fee (special bulk rate for orders over 100).

Don’t miss the opportunity to meet our local and featured artist and see all the possibilities in store for holiday at the Arts Center at the Celebration exhibit opening, from 1-3 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Arts Center, 127 Main St., Penn Yan. The Celebration exhibit will run through the end of the year (although the Arts Center will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas).