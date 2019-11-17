BELMONT — Ardent Solutions, Inc., the Allegany County Suicide Prevention Coalition, and the Cattaraugus County Suicide Prevention Coalition welcomes community members to the Dec. 6 safeTALK Workshop, scheduled at the Belmont BOCES Center, 5718 County Road 48, Belmont, NY from 1-4 p.m.

The workshop is free and open to anyone 15 years of age and older.

“SafeTALK is a half-day training program that teaches participants to recognize and engage persons who might be having thoughts of suicide and to connect them with community resources trained in suicide intervention,” explained Brent Tincher, Allegany County Suicide Prevention Coalition Coordinator. “SafeTALK stresses safety while challenging taboos that inhibit open talk about suicide. The ‘safe’ of safeTALK stands for ‘suicide alertness for everyone’. The ‘TALK’ letters stand for the practice actions that one does to help those with thoughts of suicide: Tell, Ask, Listen, and Keep Safe.”

SafeTalk’s purpose is to challenge attitudes that inhibit open talk about suicide; recognize a person who might be having thoughts of suicide, engage them in direct and open talk about suicide, listen to the person’s feelings about suicide to show that they are taken seriously, and move quickly to connect them with someone trained in suicide intervention.

“Most people with thoughts of suicide don’t want to die — instead, they are looking for a way to work through the pain in their lives,” continued Tincher. “Often, through their words and actions, they usually invite others to help them in making the choice for life. The safeTALK program teaches participants to recognize these invitations and how to reach out for help.”

Registration is required by Nov. 29 by contacting Brent Tincher at 585-593-5223 ext. 1010. To learn about additional programs Ardent Solutions has to offer, visit www.ArdentNetwork.org.