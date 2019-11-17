BATH — Steuben County Public Health Director Darlene Smith will be a part of the panel looking at the future impact of children raised in poverty at a free public screening of WSKG-TV’s “Chasing the Dream” set for 5:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Corning-Painted Post High School auditorium.

“Chasing the Dream” is sponsored by The United Way of the Southern Tier and centers on the roots of childhood poverty, also called adverse childhood experiences (ACE). Those experiences have a profound effect on the children’s futures.

The numbers of those living in poverty in Steuben are staggering.

According to a Cornell University study, estimates show

· 3,901 kids or two in 10 children ages 0-17 in Steuben are living in poverty.

· 12,1761 people or more than one in 10 of all residents in the county live in poverty.

The program also looks at how ACEs affect an adult’s health and wellbeing, with panelists discussing how area agencies are using the information to improve the lives and futures of children in the area.

ACE interventions are a part of Steuben Public Health’s 2019-2021 Community Health Improvement Plan, based on data showing that high exposure to trauma and abuse increases risk for heart disease, diabetes and other serious health conditions in adults, Smith said.

“Abuse, neglect, violence, bullying and more put our children at great risk for lifelong mental and physical unhealthiness,” she said. “If we, as a community and as individual organizations working together, can reduce the amount of toxic stress and adverse experiences a child has, the greater likelihood we can help our children grow into resilient, healthy and productive adults who can enjoy life to its fullest. It is our responsibility and our strong desire to support our children.”

Natasha Thompson, president and CEO of Food Bank of the Southern Tier, and the series host, will moderate the panel discussion.

Panelists also include Mike Ginalski, Corning-Painted Post Area School District Superintendent; Barbara Hubbell, Senior Director of Strategic Initiatives, United Way of the Southern Tier and Laura Rossman, CEO, Pro Action of Steuben and Yates, Inc.

The public is encouraged to attend. Registration for the free event is requested through Eventbrite: https://chasingthedreamcorning.eventbrite.com

“Chasing the Dream” is supported by Corning Incorporated Foundation; Corning-Painted Post Area School District; Food Bank of the Southern Tier; Pro Action of Steuben and Yates, Inc.; Steuben County Public Health; United Way of the Southern Tier, and WSKG-TV.