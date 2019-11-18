CORNING - The popular skating season at the Nasser Civic Center Ice Rink is underway and many skaters are looking forward to the upcoming special holiday hours.

Alex Hamilton, city parks and recreation director, said the ice rink opened for business Wednesday and will remain open until mid-March.

The rink features public skating, skating lessons and ice hockey, and special holiday hours, Hamilton said.

Regular admission for public skating is $1.50 for children under 5, $3.25 for youth, $4 for adults and $3.50 senior citizens. Skate rentals are $2.75.

"The winter skating season is off to a great start,” Hamilton said. “The Parks and Recreation Department is looking forward to serving the many community members who utilize the rink throughout the winter months.”

Courtney Lakomy, a physical education teacher at Addison Central School, said Addison Central School students have already started enjoying time on the ice.

“We visit the ice rink seven or eight times a year,” said Lakomy, as students enjoyed the the recently opened ice rink. “It provides physical activities for the kids. They all seem to have a great time.”

City Manager Mark Ryckman said the ice skating rink, built in the late-1980s, has become a fixture in the city and one of the most visited locations.



"Many people returning to Corning to visit family over the holidays like to bring their kids to skate at the rink," Ryckman said. "It's a great tradition for many families.

Specials Holiday Hours

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Stick Practice: 8-9:30 a.m.

Open Public: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Open Public: 1-4 p.m.

Family and Adult Skate: 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Open Public: 8-10 p.m.

Thanksgiving Day

Open Public: 6-9 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 29

Open Public: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Open Public: 1-4 p.m.

Family and Adult Skate: 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Open Public: 8-10 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30, the Nasser Civic Center Ice Rink return to normal schedule. The normal schedule can be found at https://www.cityofcorning.com/parksrecreation