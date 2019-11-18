BOLIVAR — A Grand Island man died over the weekend following an ATV accident in the Town of Bolivar.

On Saturday at 3:25 p.m., Troopers out of the State Police barracks in Amity responded to County Road 33 in the Town of Bolivar for a report of an unresponsive male pinned under an ATV. Further investigation revealed that Daniel G. Berg, 67, of Grand Island, NY was found under his ATV by another uninvolved person traveling on the trail with his UTV. EMS attempted life saving measures on scene but Berg perished from his injuries.

Berg was believed to be hunting on the property, police said. Saturday marked the opening day of firearms season for big game in the Southern Zone of New York state.