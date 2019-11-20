Galusha pays it forward after house fire

HORNELL — When he saw the reports of multiple homes ablaze in the City of Hornell Sunday, Chris Galusha knew he had to do something, anything to help those displaced by the fire.

The donations of household items poured in immediately, first at the high school and then at the Hornell Arts Center. By Tuesday, the Arts Center was overflowing to the point where coordinator Val Whitehill put a halt to the donations to allow time to sort the massive piles of clothes and household goods.

Galusha was among the first on scene at the Arts Center, volunteering on his day off from Lowe’s to help those in need.

The Hornell native knows all too well what his fellow citizens are going through. Residing just outside Hershey, Pa., he lost all of his possessions in a house fire just a few short months ago.

“I know exactly what these people are going through first-hand. Unfortunately I was just doing this myself back in June,” Galusha recalled. “I lost everything I ever owned at the age of 20. I just wanted to help. This is a great community. I had a lot of great people jump in and help me out when they could.”

Volunteering was Galusha’s way of paying it forward. He was doing whatever was needed at the Arts Center, unloading trucks, delivering a donation of boxes from Lowe’s, folding clothes and, most importantly, comforting the families coming to grips with Sunday’s loss.

“I’m here for emotional support for a lot of these folks,” he said. “This is a major setback in life. It’s a very tough thing to go through. I just wanted to come out and help the community and do as much as I can. It’s not a lot, but it’s something. I just wanted to be here emotionally and physically for these folks that have gone through this, because it’s a tragedy.”

An Alfred-Almond graduate, Galusha moved to Pennsylvania in January. He was dealt a double-blow in June. Just a few days after the fire, he was involved in an automobile accident that totaled his car. He returned home with a new perspective and newfound grit.

“I lost everything, all my personal belongings and things that will never be replaced, things that had sentimental value,” he said. “I just had to keep my head high and keep pushing forward. That’s what I’m trying to tell a lot of these folks. They’re torn down emotionally right now, but you just have to keep your head high and keep pushing forward. It may feel like it’s the end of the world — that’s what I felt like — but it’s not. We have a great community here in Hornell and we’re all working together.”

Galusha said his family and the community helped him rebound, and he’s trying to do the same for the families impacted by Sunday’s historic fire.

“It was a pretty bad setback, but luckily I had a lot of great people that were an emotional support pushing me in the back to keep me going. I wanted to give up so many times, but you just can’t do it,” Galusha advised. “There’s a ton of community support here. Mayor (John) Buckley has been here on and off all day. A lot of people have been coming in and out all day, a lot of great people.”

The donations continued to stream in Tuesday, so much so that Whitehill is advising the community to stop bringing in items until further notice.

Volunteers are needed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today to sort through the massive piles, which are overflowing into the former kitchen area of the old Ponderosa building. Volunteers are putting together kits tailored to each family. Whitehill said anonymous donors have contributed beds and sets of kitchen supplies for each family. Maple City Savings continues to accept monetary donations.

To volunteer, stop down to the Arts Center or call 607-324-9786.

“These volunteers have been amazing. Most of them have been here every day,” Whitehill said. “Paddy’s donated lunch today. McDonald’s came down today and told us they’re going to bring lunch for the volunteers the rest of the week. The mayor brought pizza yesterday, HFO made sure we had coffee. It has been incredible.”