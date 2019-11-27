CORNING - Bowlers are expected to flock to the Crystal Lanes Bowling Center Dec. 8 for some fun and to raise funds for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at the 10th annual Ken Parker Memorial Bowling Benefit.

Brian Kasonic, who started the event along with friend Gene “Tuba” Tunney shortly after Parker passed in 2010, said the benefit will start at 12:30 p.m., Dec. 8, and registration will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the bowling center.

“One hundred percent of the proceeds from bowling goes toward helping fight juvenile diabetes,” Tunney said. “We’ve held the bowling benefit in the remembrance of Kenny. This year's event will be the final Ken Parker Memorial Bowling Benefit. It’s been a long and successful run, let’s go out in style.”

The cost to take part in the memorial bowling benefit is $20 per person, Kasonic said. Teams can be up to six people.

“This year teams can be up to six people, but if your one or two people don’t worry - we have space available for everyone,” Kasonic said. “The benefit will also offer raffle prizes, 50/50 raffles and much more.”

The nine pin No-tap format event includes three games. Entry formats are available at Crystal Lanes or by email request at kptourney@gmail.com.

“Lets see those sign up sheets pouring in,” Kasonic said. “We have a few single bowlers sign up each year and we put them on a team and every cent paid is donated.”

Kasonic said in the past nine years the memorial bowling benefit has had 1,300 people take part and with a successful event Dec. 8, he expects to have raised about $50,000 to fight juvenile diabetes.

“It’s been a long and successful run,” Kasonic said. “It was started, basically to honor Kenny. He worked for Corning Inc. for many years and was always at events in the Gaffer District. Kenny bowled for everything, so me and Tuba thought this would bring everyone together to remember him and raise some money for charity.”

Bobby Downing, director of bowling services for Crystal Lanes, said the bowling alley has been “incredibly proud” to have hosted the Ken Parker Memorial Bowling Benefit for the past nine years.

“We are looking forward to the tenth and final event to be the biggest one yet,” Downing said.